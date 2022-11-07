China's foreign trade of goods up 9.5 pct in Jan.-Oct.

Photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows a container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods expanded 9.5 percent year on year to 34.62 trillion yuan (about 4.79 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first ten months of the year, official data showed Monday.

Exports rose 13 percent year on year to 19.71 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 14.91 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

