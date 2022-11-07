We Are China

Migrant birds seen in Momoge National Nature Reserve in NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 13:10, November 07, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xinxin)

Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)