Migrant birds seen in Momoge National Nature Reserve in NE China's Jilin
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xinxin)
Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows migrant birds in the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Migrant birds fly over the Momoge National Nature Reserve in Zhenlai County, Baicheng City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.