China's Jilin takes steps towards all-round revitalization

Xinhua) 09:24, August 02, 2022

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Economic operation has progressed steadily in northeast China's Jilin Province over the past decade, with industrial structure optimized and the business environment improved, according to a press briefing in the provincial capital of Changchun on Monday.

Jilin has strived to develop three major industries, including the automobile industry, food processing industry and ecological tourism.

In 2021, the province saw its gross domestic product grow 6.6 percent year on year and attracted over 10,000 high-caliber talents.

In the past 10 years, Jilin has been increasing its grain production capacity, with annual grain output exceeding 35 million tonnes for nine consecutive years, according to the press briefing.

In addition, grain output in Jilin has reached some 40.39 million tonnes in 2021, up 20 percent compared with that of 2012.

Boasting over 3 million market entities, the province will continue to foster an efficient and conducive business environment to benefit enterprises.

Meanwhile, it will accelerate to build the digital government and inject strong impetus into revitalization and development.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)