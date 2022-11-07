We Are China

In pics: airshow in Doha, Qatar

Xinhua) 10:57, November 07, 2022

Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Qatar Amiri Air Force aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Qatar Amiri Air Force aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

