In pics: airshow in Doha, Qatar
Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Qatar Amiri Air Force aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Qatar Amiri Air Force aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Saudi Hawks aerobatic display team perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Airplanes from the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force of Britain perform in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Photos
