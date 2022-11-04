IAEA finds no sign of undeclared nuclear activities in Ukraine
KIEV, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday it did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at three locations it had inspected in Ukraine.
"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said, according to a statement on the IAEA website.
A team of IAEA inspectors also collected environmental samples for analysis at the inspected locations and soon will report on their results, Grossi said.
The IAEA sent its experts to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian government after Russia made allegations about activities related to the possible production of "dirty bombs" in certain locations in Ukraine.
The IAEA team inspected the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev, as well as two facilities in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region - the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, and Production Association Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant.
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine to get new military, humanitarian aid from Spain
- Ukraine suspends foodstuffs exports due to blockage of "grain corridor": minister
- UN chief supports renewal of deal on Ukrainian and Russian food, fertilizers exports
- IAEA inspectors to visit Ukraine on "dirty bombs" allegations
- Ukraine needs 4 bln euros to go through winter season: minister
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.