IAEA finds no sign of undeclared nuclear activities in Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:56, November 04, 2022

KIEV, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday it did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at three locations it had inspected in Ukraine.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said, according to a statement on the IAEA website.

A team of IAEA inspectors also collected environmental samples for analysis at the inspected locations and soon will report on their results, Grossi said.

The IAEA sent its experts to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian government after Russia made allegations about activities related to the possible production of "dirty bombs" in certain locations in Ukraine.

The IAEA team inspected the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev, as well as two facilities in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region - the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, and Production Association Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant.

