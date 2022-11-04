Trump sues New York attorney general
The lawsuit accuses Attorney General of New York Letitia James of breaking both Florida and New York law during her investigation into Trump's business activities. Trump claims James' investigation was politically motivated.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday night against Attorney General of New York Letitia James, charging her with pushing a "war of intimidation and harassment."
James sued Trump and some of his family members in September, claiming that there was fraud in the Trump family's real estate business.
James accused Trump of exaggerating the value of assets including the former president's homes and golf courses, in a bid to get some tax benefits.
