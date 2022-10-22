Former Trump adviser sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. right-wing figure Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday for contempt of Congress.
Federal district court Judge Carl Nichols also ruled that Bannon, onetime chief strategist for former U.S. President Donald Trump, would have to pay a fine of 6,500 U.S. dollars.
Nichols said that Bannon, 68, "has expressed no remorse for his actions" but agreed to stay the ruling while he appeals his guilty verdict.
Bannon was indicted last year for defying a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Bannon previously argued that he should not go to jail "for relying on the advice of his lawyers."
He was chief executive of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump administration interfered with federal response to COVID-19: congressional report
- U.S. prosecutors recommend former Trump adviser be sentenced to 6 months in prison
- Trump responds to committee's vote to subpoena him over Capitol riot
- Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in FBI raid case
- House panel asks National Archives to determine if Trump retains sensitive gov't records
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.