U.S. prosecutors recommend former Trump adviser be sentenced to 6 months in prison

Xinhua) 10:49, October 18, 2022

File photo taken on Feb. 15, 2017 shows then White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (1st R) at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

The DOJ wrote in a court filing on Monday that it also wants Bannon to pay a fine of 200,000 U.S. dollars for refusing to testify before the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is recommending that Steve Bannon, who served as chief strategist for former U.S. President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in jail for defying a congressional subpoena.

The recommendation came ahead of a sentencing hearing for Bannon later this week.

In a separate filing, Bannon argued he should not to go jail "for relying on the advice of his lawyers."

Bannon, 68, was indicted last year after defying the subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

He was chief executive of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017.

