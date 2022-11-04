Thailand, China co-host investment forum to further enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 09:49, November 04, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Thailand-China Investment Forum was held here on Thursday to further enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The forum, with the theme of "Connected Growth, Greener Boosts," was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand. The event attracted more than 800 online and offline participants from the two countries' business associations and enterprises.

While delivering a speech at the forum, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand hopes to attract more Chinese investment.

Thailand supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, which is in line with Thailand's Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, hoping to further synergize its development strategy with China and enhance connectivity, Prayut said.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Han Zhiqiang, Chinese ambassador to Thailand, said the China-Thailand relations are standing at a new standing point, and the forum will inject impetus into the cooperation and common development of the two countries.

According to data from Thailand's Board of Investment, during the first nine months of this year, China is Thailand's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) applications.

