China, Thailand reach consensus on future ties, railway, cyber security

Xinhua) 09:33, July 06, 2022

BANGKOK, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Thailand have agreed to work together to build a community with a shared future, and step up cooperation in areas including railway and cyber security, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

At a joint press conference with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Wang said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand, and that bilateral relations have made steady progress and enjoy broad prospects.

During the visit, Wang said, the two sides had in-depth strategic communication and reached consensus in four aspects.

Firstly, both sides agreed to jointly build a community with a shared future between the two countries, and make it the goal and vision for the development of bilateral ties. This will further enrich their relationship as close as one family in keeping with the times, and usher in a brighter future of more stable, prosperous and sustainable bilateral relations.

Secondly, both sides agreed to work towards the early opening of the China-Laos-Thailand railway, and foster the development of logistics, economy and trade, and industries. They will launch more cold-chain freight train services, tourism and durian express, and facilitate all-around cooperation in regions along the route, delivering more tangible benefits to the people of the three countries.

Thirdly, both sides agreed to jointly safeguard cyber security. The two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding on cyber security cooperation and vowed to crack down on all forms of telecom fraud.

Fourthly, both sides agreed to jointly push for positive results at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Thailand later this year.

China will firmly support Thailand in playing its role as the host to lead the meeting to focus on the Asia-Pacific, on development and on the building of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. It is hoped that the meeting will follow the guidance of the Putrajaya Vision 2040, set out on a new journey and inject fresh impetus into APEC development.

Wang is on an Asia tour, which takes him to Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. He co-chaired the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Monday in Bagan, Myanmar.

