Interview: Thailand supports multilateralism, Global Development Initiative, says Thai deputy PM

Xinhua) 14:52, June 30, 2022

BANGKOK, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai reiterated Thailand's support for multilateralism and China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the "BRICS Plus" cooperation initiative.

"Thailand supports China's constructive role as a responsible major power in contributing to global peace, stability and sustainable development. The GDI and Global Security Initiative reflect China's endeavors to realize such goals," Don said in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

Don said Thailand's Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model shares the same key concepts with the GDI, with both focusing on people-centered prosperity as well as a balanced, sustainable and inclusive growth, and there is much the two countries can collaborate on to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"Thailand is pleased to have joined the Group of Friends of China's GDI," he said, hoping that "the shared values of openness and inclusiveness will be the building blocks for a more balanced global development partnership."

This came following the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, held via video link last week, during which Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha affirmed Thailand's support for multilateralism, the GDI and China's initiative on formalizing "BRICS Plus" engagement with emerging markets and developing countries.

Don spoke highly of China's leadership in safeguarding multilateralism, saying "practicing multilateralism is the only pragmatic path forward."

He said the world is facing a "perfect storm of crises", including the scarring impact from COVID-19, global food and energy crisis, climate change, surging inflation and growing geopolitical tensions, of which some are man-made.

"Instead of resorting to unilateralism and protectionism, we should all join hands to foster global development partnership that charts a way forward for a steady economic recovery and harmonious co-existence for the new era," he said.

Don reiterated Thailand's support for China's initiative on formalizing "BRICS Plus" engagement with emerging markets and developing countries, saying that through Thailand's participation in BRICS Plus this year, "I am optimistic that we can expand mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation and deepen people-to-people exchanges."

He also said that to help avert the global food crisis, Thailand, as one of the world's largest food producers and exporters, remains committed to playing its part in ensuring the seamless flow of food and essential goods to those in need.

