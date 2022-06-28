China's top legislator calls for enhanced China-Thailand relations

June 28, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, addresses an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Thailand via video on June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Monday addressed an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Thailand via video, calling for enhanced relations between the two countries.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, extended sincere congratulations on the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Thailand on behalf of the NPC.

He said the Thai National Assembly has long been making positive contributions to maintaining social justice and promoting economic development in Thailand. The legislatures of China and Thailand have maintained friendly exchanges, and have played positive roles in promoting China-Thailand cooperation in various fields and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, Li said China is willing to make joint efforts with Thailand to implement the important consensus reached by the high-level leaders of the two countries, push forward the development of bilateral relations, and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have contributed Chinese solutions to promoting sustainable world development and addressing global security governance challenges, Li said.

He said China stands ready to work with Thailand to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and international order based on international law, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to world peace and development.

