Thailand-China cooperation crucial to economic development: Thai deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:11, March 31, 2022

BANGKOK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that deepening economic cooperation between Thailand and China is key to Thailand's post-pandemic economic recovery.

Speaking at an investment cooperation forum held in Bangkok, Anutin said that as Thailand's top trading partner for nine years in a row, and second largest source of investment, China has played a significant part in Thai people's daily life.

From Chinese home appliances in early years to the automobile industry in recent years, Chinese enterprises have invested in Thailand in a wide range of fields, offering Thais more choices of consumer products at affordable prices, Anutin said.

He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's medical industry has seen great development with the help of Chinese high-tech companies, especially in the field of digitalization of local hospitals.

According to the Thai official, Chinese companies have worked closely with the Thai Health Ministry to "lay a foundation for the innovation of Thailand's medical and health service."

He also highlighted the China-Thailand Railway, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying that the Thai government has decided to accelerate the construction of the railway because of its importance for regional development and integration.

