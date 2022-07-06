Chinese FM calls China-Thailand ties "as close as one family"

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that the relations between China and Thailand are "as close as one family".

When meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Wang said the two countries should cherish the relationship described as China and Thailand being as close as one family.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Thailand have helped each other overcome difficulties. During the pandemic they have witnessed progress in bilateral pragmatic cooperation, which demonstrated resilience and vitality, said Wang.

Both as major developing countries and emerging economies, China and Thailand should strengthen strategic coordination so as to make greater contributions to regional and global peace and stability, he added.

China supports Thailand in hosting the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Economic Leaders' Meeting later this year, and having the Asian voices heard and making the Asian contribution to global governance, Wang said.

For his part, Don said the two countries have maintained strategic communication, deepened political mutual trust, and expanded practical cooperation in the spirit of Thailand and China being as close as one family.

He thanked China for providing medical supplies to help Thailand fight COVID-19, streamlining the customs clearance of Thai farm exports to China, and facilitating the return of Thai students to China.

Thailand expects both countries to work towards focusing the APEC 2022 meetings on openness, connectivity and balance, and achieving positive results on Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) and bio-circular-green economy, so as to boost the post-pandemic recovery, Don said.

The two sides agreed to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as an opportunity to jointly plan the future development of bilateral ties.

They pledged commitment to building a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, elevating the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, and making greater strides in cooperation in various fields.

They agreed to work towards an early railway connection among China, Laos and Thailand to enable smoother flow of goods and hence boost economy and trade and industrial development, pushing for an overall advancement of the tripartite cooperation among them, as well as a real elevation of the sub-regional development.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation on cyber security, jointly combatting telecom fraud.

Wang is on an Asia tour, which takes him to Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. He co-chaired the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Monday in Bagan, Myanmar.

