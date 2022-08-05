China, Thailand laud bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 11:26, August 05, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai here on Thursday, with both sides speaking highly of bilateral cooperation.

During talks with Don on the sidelines of meetings of foreign ministers on East Asia cooperation, Wang said that China and Thailand have agreed to work towards the vision and goal of building a community with a shared future, providing positive expectations for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and injecting strong impetus into bilateral relations.

China appreciates Thailand's active participation in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and will continue to support Thailand in hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, he added.

Don said he is pleased with the continuous progress of the all-round cooperation between the two countries, and thanked China for always responding to Thailand's needs at the earliest time possible.

Thailand is willing to work with China to push for new and greater development of the Thailand-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he added.

Thailand is very concerned about the current situation in Myanmar, said Don, expressing hopes that China will continue to provide support and assistance for the settlement of the Myanmar issue.

Wang said he believes that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has the ability and wisdom to stick to the ASEAN leadership and the ASEAN way to push for a "soft landing" of the Myanmar issue through dialogue and consultation on the premise of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, while preventing improper interference by forces outside the region and avoiding further complicating the situation.

China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way, he added.

Don appreciated China's trust in and support for ASEAN, saying he will work hard to maintain ASEAN unity and be committed to properly handling the Myanmar issue.

