Xi sends condolences to Philippine president over tropical storm losses

Xinhua) 08:21, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over a tropical storm hitting the Philippines.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the tropical storm has caused heavy casualties and property losses, and that he would like to, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, extend condolences over the passing of the victims and express sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

Xi also said he believes that under the leadership of Marcos and the Philippine government, people in the affected areas will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

The Chinese side is willing to provide assistance within its capacity for the post-disaster reconstruction in the Philippines, he added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)