Iran arrests "U.S.-Saudi-sponsored" individuals linked with recent unrest: media

Xinhua) 10:09, November 03, 2022

TEHRAN, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Iran has arrested three individuals linked with the recent unrest in the country, who were sponsored by "the United States and Saudi Arabia," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The three persons were actively involved in the recent "riots" in Iran in the guise of citizen journalists, Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.

The source said the three arrestees "cooperated with American institution Tavana Tech and Saudi-sponsored television Iran International."

The source added the three people have received a remarkable amount of money from their American and Saudi sponsors to carry out their missions in Iran.

According to the source, the modus operandi of the people linked with these two institutions is using the "money laundering model," in which they receive money from foreigners and employ a method known as "news laundering" in providing them with news and information.

Unrest erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the Iranian capital.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)