Iran urges U.S. to abide by int'l shipping law

Xinhua) 10:09, October 22, 2022

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A top Iranian military commander on Friday urged the United States to comply with international shipping law wherever it conducts maritime activities, official news agency IRNA reported.

Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani made the remark at a ceremony held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to welcome back the navy's 84th Flotilla from its 86-day mission in international waters.

Irani noted that the flotilla seized two American unmanned surface vehicles during its mission of escorting Iranian ships on the high seas, particularly in the Red Sea.

"Iran will respond decisively and crushingly to any action that would compromise shipping security in regional waters," he warned.

In early September, the Iranian Navy said it briefly seized two American maritime drones in the Red Sea for the purpose of "preventing naval accidents in the international shipping lane" before releasing them in a "safe area."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)