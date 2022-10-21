Iranian commander warns against "foreign interference" in internal affairs
TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Thursday warned some foreign countries against "interfering" in Iran's internal affairs, Tasnim news agency reported.
Hossein Salami referred to "anti-Iran moves" by the United States and Britain as well as "Saudi Arabia's anti-Iran campaign," urging those countries to end such measures against Iran, according to the report.
"Stop meddling in our country's internal affairs," Salami said, warning that "whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive blows several times harder."
Salami's remarks came after the recent protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station.
