China rolls out events on global youth development, climate change

Xinhua) 09:21, November 02, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of an Action Plan for Global Youth Development and Global Youth Climate Week in Beijing, capital of China. (All-China Youth Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An Action Plan for Global Youth Development and Global Youth Climate Week were launched in Beijing on Monday, in a bid to promote youth engagement in the global development agenda.

The events were attended by over 300 youth delegates from around the world both online and offline.

The Action Plan for Global Youth Development, initiated by the All-China Youth Federation and the organizing committee of the World Youth Development Forum, will receive submissions for youth development projects globally. It will select 100 submissions and carry out capacity-building and exchange activities.

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows a display board at the launching ceremony of an Action Plan for Global Youth Development and Global Youth Climate Week in Beijing, capital of China. (All-China Youth Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

"We hope that the action plan will further encourage young people all over the world to contribute to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Development Initiative via their concrete actions, and advance experience exchanges and international cooperation on youth development," said Fu Zhenbang, vice president of the All-China Youth Federation.

The climate is an important area in which young people can contribute to global development. Global Youth Climate Week, initiated by the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), will organize a slew of activities related to climate issues worldwide.

It is a mechanism to translate young people's climate actions into more concrete contributions to the progress of global climate governance, said Yang Bin, chair of the executive committee of GAUC and vice president of Tsinghua University.

Initiated by Tsinghua University, GAUC is composed of 15 top universities from nine countries.

