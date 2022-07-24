World Youth Development Forum highlights youth power in green development
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The World Youth Development Forum had discussions about the power of the youth in achieving green development Friday, with hundreds of experts and youth representatives from China and abroad attending the event.
The youth should be guided to form a sense of contributing to the building of a community of the Chinese nation, a community with a shared future for humanity, and a community of life for humans and nature, said Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University.
The forum was held online and offline from July 21 to 23, with nearly 2,000 youth representatives from over 100 countries attending the conference, according to the event organizer.
Initiated by the All-China Youth Federation, the forum has seen attendees discussing topics such as employment and entrepreneurship, climate change and green development, the digital economy, and high-quality education.
