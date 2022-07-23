World Youth Development Forum highlights youth employment, entrepreneurship

Xinhua) 21:21, July 23, 2022

The World Youth Development Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, July 21, 2022. The forum commenced here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The World Youth Development Forum had discussions about youth employment and entrepreneurship in Beijing Friday, with over 10 guests from China and abroad and nearly 300 youth representatives attending online or offline, according to the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Guests from international organizations, enterprises, colleges and universities delivered keynote speeches about concrete measures to support youth employment and entrepreneurship in different regions and fields.

Yu Jiadong, vice minister of human resources and social security, called for global cooperation in tackling problems of youth employment and encouraged all parties to solve the problems.

The forum was held online and offline from July 21 to 23, with nearly 2,000 youth representatives from over 100 countries attending the conference, according to the event organizer.

Initiated by the All-China Youth Federation, the forum has seen attendees discussing topics such as employment and entrepreneurship, climate change and green development, digital economy, and high-quality education.

