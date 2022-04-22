Chinese youth shoulder more responsibility in social activities: official
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese youth are shouldering more responsibility and demonstrating good qualities in social activities in recent years, said a Chinese official Thursday.
"More than 90 million young people had registered at a national volunteering platform as of the end of 2021," He Junke, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, told a press conference.
Some 20,000 young volunteers participated in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and their outstanding performance has won acclaim from the International Olympic Committee and all areas of the society, he said.
Over the past 18 years, China's "Go West" Program has dispatched 410,000 young people to remote and less-developed regions to support poverty reduction endeavors there through teaching and healthcare service, he said.
China Thursday released a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era," the first of its kind in the country.
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- Young Chinese in new era confident, able to realize 'national rejuvenation' : white paper
- China highlights achievements in youth development in white paper
- China's youth call for contributing wisdom to world peace, development: white paper
- Current young generation lives in best times in Chinese history: white paper
- China's youth shoulder heavy tasks and responsibilities: white paper
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.