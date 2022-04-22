Chinese youth shoulder more responsibility in social activities: official

Xinhua) 09:44, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese youth are shouldering more responsibility and demonstrating good qualities in social activities in recent years, said a Chinese official Thursday.

"More than 90 million young people had registered at a national volunteering platform as of the end of 2021," He Junke, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, told a press conference.

Some 20,000 young volunteers participated in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and their outstanding performance has won acclaim from the International Olympic Committee and all areas of the society, he said.

Over the past 18 years, China's "Go West" Program has dispatched 410,000 young people to remote and less-developed regions to support poverty reduction endeavors there through teaching and healthcare service, he said.

China Thursday released a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era," the first of its kind in the country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)