China highlights achievements in youth development in white paper

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The current young generation enjoys an enabling environment for development, a broad space to grow, and wonderful opportunities to make a good career, China said on Thursday in a white paper on youth, the first of its kind in the country.

The white paper, titled "Youth of China in the New Era," said the young people live in the best times in Chinese history.

The document, published by the State Council Information Office, highlights achievements in the country's youth development in the new era, and reflects the spirit of its youth.

It noted that young people in China enjoy more equal and higher-quality educational opportunities as the country continues giving high priority to education.

The career choices of young people are increasingly diverse and market-oriented, and made, more often than not, on their own, the white paper said, adding that young people enjoy more development opportunities and greater mobility.

With the extension of the strategy for coordinated regional development, young people in China, who used to flock to economically developed southern and eastern regions of the country, have gradually diversified the target cities where they seek development opportunities and where they can fit in and thrive, according to the white paper.

As fairness and justice in society have steadily improved and people's rights and interests have been effectively safeguarded, young people in the new era can grow and prosper in a better legal environment and enjoy stronger policy support, more reliable social security, and greater care from a range of organizations, it added.

A youth survey conducted in 2020 demonstrated that the majority of China's youth wholeheartedly support socialism with Chinese characteristics, and are full of confidence about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, according to the white paper.

Chinese youth in the new era are of the highest caliber, it said, adding that this is reflected in their sound physical and mental health.

The white paper said the younger generations, who have received a better education on a fairer footing, have actively adapted to and integrated with society with more confidence and kept pace with social progress, displaying an acute sense of participation in society and the skills required.

China's youth are working hard and forging ahead boldly on this new quest to realize the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country, it said.

They are embracing the world, pursuing broader and deeper integration with others, and showing greater rationality, inclusiveness, self-confidence and self-reliance, by studying, working, traveling, and participating in visiting programs abroad, according to the white paper.

China's youth call on young people around the world to uphold the values of beauty, uprightness, and goodness, maintain a spirit of youth and vigor, shoulder the responsibility for national development, and contribute wisdom and strength to world peace and development, according to the white paper.

