Current young generation lives in best times in Chinese history: white paper

April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Living in the best times in Chinese history, the current young generation enjoys an enabling environment for development, a broad space to grow, and wonderful opportunities to make a good career, said a white paper published Thursday.

Titled "Youth of China in the New Era," the white paper was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Noting that more than 25 million young people have escaped poverty along with the country's fast development, the document said that this generation can look forward to a better future of greater prosperity as their prospects for development are supported by a solid material foundation.

For example, at the end of 2020, the number of netizens aged 6 to 18 reached 180 million in China, with the internet available to 94.9 percent of minors, according to the white paper.

With rapid economic and social development, young people in China in the new era have more equal access to education, diverse career options, unimpeded mobility and more development opportunities.

In the meantime, they can grow and prosper in a better legal environment and enjoy stronger policy support, more reliable social security, and greater care from a range of organizations, said the white paper.

