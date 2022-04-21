Home>>
China issues white paper on its youth in new era
(Xinhua) 10:12, April 21, 2022
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of China on Thursday published a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era."
The white paper is the first of its kind focusing on China's youth. The document records achievements in the country's youth development in the new era, and reflects the spirit of its youth.
>>Full Text: Youth of China in the New Era
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Astronauts in orbit to send New Year greetings to Chinese youths
- Boom in computer programming among Chinese youth
- Conference deliberates on unleashing potential of young people for digital economy across SCO
- Youth in U.S. poverty-stricken areas more likely to die from firearms: U.S. News & World Report
- Asia-Pacific youth forum held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.