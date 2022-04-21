China issues white paper on its youth in new era

Xinhua) 10:12, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of China on Thursday published a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era."

The white paper is the first of its kind focusing on China's youth. The document records achievements in the country's youth development in the new era, and reflects the spirit of its youth.

>>Full Text: Youth of China in the New Era

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)