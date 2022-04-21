Chinese youth have better physical, mental health: white paper

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- With improved physical and moral qualities and all-round ability, China's youth are growing into a new generation that is capable of shouldering the responsibility of national rejuvenation, a white paper said Thursday.

The white paper, titled "Youth of China in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

More than 37 million rural students receiving compulsory education have benefited from the student nutrition improvement program, and their physical health has markedly improved, according to the white paper.

In 2018, 92 percent of students aged between 14 and 19 passed the physical fitness test, and the proportion of those rated good or excellent increased substantially.

Noting that the Beijing Olympic Winter Games have boosted young people's enthusiasm for winter sports in China, the white paper said youth aged 18 to 30 are the main force in winter sports, with the participation rate reaching 37.3 percent, the highest among all age groups.

A 2021 questionnaire on the emotions of China's young people showed that 88 percent of the respondents believed that they were capable of managing their emotions, the white paper added.

