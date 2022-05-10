Pic story: recipient of China Youth May Fourth Medal

Xinhua) 08:25, May 10, 2022

Lu Qi (1st R) talks to staff members at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows Lu Qi running for fitness at a park in Chongqing, southwest China. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (2nd R) talks to staff members at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (L) talks to a staff member at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (R) talks to a staff member at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi works in the office of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (C) speaks during a discussion in Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi poses for photos in Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (L) talks to his colleague in Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Lu Qi (C) talks to staff members at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China, May 6, 2022. Lu Qi, founder and chairman of the board of Dawa Tech, is a recipient of the China Youth May Fourth Medal, the top honor for outstanding young Chinese people.

Since the foundation of Dawa Tech in 2014, Lu has led his team to achieve breakthroughs in multi-fields of digital contents industry. The preparation of a comprehensive industrial park of digital contents in Chongqing is progressing, which will help Dawa seek further improvement to create jobs and better serve the real economy. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)