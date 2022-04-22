Home>>
Education level of Chinese youth at historic high: official
(Xinhua) 09:52, April 22, 2022
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Young Chinese are enjoying a higher education level than ever before, a Chinese official said Thursday.
In 2020, new additions to the workforce, mainly young people, had an average education of 13.8 years, He Junke, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, told a press conference.
The gross enrollment rate in higher education reached 57.8 percent in 2021, up from 26.9 percent in 2011, He said.
China released a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era," the first of its kind focusing on China's youth, Thursday.
