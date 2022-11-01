Over 2,300 km of new railways put into service across China from Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 09:55, November 01, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,381 km of new railway lines were put into operation across China in the first three quarters of this year, according to the country's railway operator.

That figure includes 1,198 km of new high-speed tracks, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed on Monday.

During the period, the country injected 475 billion yuan (about 66.19 billion U.S. dollars) of fixed-asset investment into the railway sector, the operator said.

China plans to launch new rail lines totaling 3,300 km this year, according to the Ministry of Transport. By the end of last year, the total operating length of China's high-speed railway network had exceeded 40,000 km.

