China, Laos launch joint emergency exercise for responding to railway security incidents

Staff members of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) restore railway facilities during a joint emergency exercise aimed at responding to security incidents on China-Laos Railway in Lao capital Vientiane, Sept. 27, 2022. (LCRC/Handout via Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A joint emergency exercise aimed at responding to security incidents on China-Laos Railway was held on Tuesday in Lao capital Vientiane.

The exercise was held by the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd., a joint venture responsible for the operation of the railway, and coordinated by the Chinese Embassy in Laos, the Laos Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

According to the Chinese embassy, the joint emergency exercise achieved the expected results and tested emergency response to security incidents, emergency coordination, information transmission, and emergency handling capabilities.

It provided a solid guarantee for effective maintenance of the safety of China-Laos Railway transportation and the safety of passengers and railway staff.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation in December 2021.

