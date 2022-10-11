New rail schedule optimizes services

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway during a trial operation in Shannan, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, June 16, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's railway network will operate a new schedule from Tuesday, increasing the number of passenger and freight train services to boost transport capability, the national railway operator China State Railway Group said on Monday.

The new schedule will run 10,572 passenger train services daily across the national network, 42 more than the current schedule, and 21,658 freight train services per day, 83 more than the current schedule. The additions will provide strong support to the country's smooth economic development, the company said.

The schedule allocates more freight train services for carrying coal for power production to ensure energy supplies across the country during the coming winter.

The trains will originate from major coal production areas, including Shanxi province, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, to ensure a smooth distribution of coal.

To meet the country's needs and provide a bulwark for the economy, fewer regular-speed passenger train services will be operated along some lines, such as Beijing-Guangzhou and Beijing-Shanghai, and instead, the capacity will be used for freight transport.

More freight train services will be used for bulk commodities to improve the transport capacity for resources such as ore, according to China State Railway Group.

More cross-border freight train services will better facilitate trade along the China-Laos Railway, enhancing trade between not just China and Laos, but also Southeast Asia and further afield.

New sections of railway in Hebei are scheduled to open this year, further reducing the travel times between Beijing and cities in the province such as Tangshan and Qinhuangdao.

A total of 1,730 train services will be operated every day in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to further boost integrated regional development.

Starting from June 20, high-speed trains have been operated at an increased maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour along the line linking Beijing and Wuhan, Hubei province — part of the railway linking Beijing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

The new schedule will see the operation of more such trains along the line, reducing travel times between the capital and Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, as well as the Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

Strict epidemic prevention and control measures will remain and service quality improved, the company said.

Due to sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country, some universities have had to postpone the resumption of classes, inconveniencing a number of students. The rail operator said that it would offer the affected students discounted tickets and refunds until the end of the year.

