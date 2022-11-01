In pics: 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade in California, U.S.

Xinhua) 09:26, November 01, 2022

A dog and its owners dressed in costumes take part in the 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach, California, the United States, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A dog dressed in a costume takes part in the 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach, California, the United States, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Dogs and their owners dressed in costumes take part in the 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach, California, the United States, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A dog dressed in a costume takes part in the 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach, California, the United States, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A dog dressed in a costume takes part in the 21st annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach, California, the United States, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

