NY holds ticker-tape parade to salute health care workers

Ecns.cn) 14:29, July 09, 2021

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L3) and citizens participate in a parade in New York, July 7, 2021. A ticker-tape parade was held at Manhattan to pay respect to health care workers for their efforts on fighting against the COVID-19. (Photo: China News Service/ Liao Pan)

