Tuesday, July 06, 2021

People take part in U.S. Independence Day parade

(Xinhua) 10:20, July 06, 2021

People take part in the U.S. Independence Day parade in City of Sierra Madre, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on July 5, 2021. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)


Photos

