2 killed, at least 7 wounded in shooting in U.S. Nevada

Xinhua) 09:11, July 06, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and at least seven people were wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in City of North Las Vegas in western U.S. state of Nevada, local media reported Monday.

According to KTNV-TV, an ABC-affiliated television station licensed to Las Vegas, the North Las Vegas Police Department received a report of a shooting around 11:14 p.m. local time. Upon arrival, they found one person with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The department was subsequently contacted by two local hospitals that they had multiple shooting victims. Each of the two hospitals had one victim who died as a result of a shooting, the news outlet reported.

Citing police, KTNV-TV said both victims were men in their early 20s and there were multiple scenes. The police investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

North Las Vegas, the fourth largest city in Nevada, sits northeast of Las Vegas.

