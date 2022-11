We Are China

Pumpkin decorations seen in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 09:13, November 01, 2022

Pumpkin decorations are seen in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Kids play by the pumpkin decorations on a street in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Pedestrians walk by a window decorated with pumpkins in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A restaurant is decorated with pumpkins in Vladivostok, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

