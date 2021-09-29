Pumpkins seen at Arboretum's Pumpkin Village in Texas, U.S.

Xinhua) 16:08, September 29, 2021

People take photos at Arboretum's Pumpkin Village in Dallas, Texas, the United States, Sept. 28, 2021. The Pumpkin Village returns to Dallas Arboretum with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. This year's theme is "Bugtopia". (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

