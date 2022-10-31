Corpses for DNA to identify Tulsa Race Massacre victims: AP

Xinhua) 14:31, October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A team of scientists started on Wednesday the process of moving the remains of 12 people out from a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in order to identify people killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre through DNA test, the Associated Press reported.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is known as one of the worst known white mob violence against Black Americans in U.S. history.

None of the remains recovered are identified or confirmed as victims of the massacre in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed in the racist violence. Historians have estimated the death toll to be between 75 and 300, with generational wealth being wiped out.

Victims were never compensated, however a pending lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors of the violence. They are now more than 100 years old.

