Chinese companies contribute to Indonesia's economic, social development: report

Xinhua) 10:44, October 31, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang speaks at the release ceremony of "The Report on Chinese Companies' Social Responsibility in Indonesia 2020-2022" on Oct. 28, 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Chinese companies in Indonesia have contributed to Indonesia's economic and social development, the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia said in a report on Friday.(Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese companies in Indonesia have contributed to Indonesia's economic and social development, the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia said in a report on Friday.

The report on Chinese companies' social responsibility in Indonesia, the first such report based on research from June 2020 to June 2022, said that Chinese companies have actively participated in Indonesia's economic development and industrial upgrading.

In the fields of nickel industry, digital economy, infrastructure and new energy, they have contributed to Indonesia's economic development by introducing advanced technologies, providing financial support and cultivating local talents, the report said.

In addition, Chinese companies have engaged in public welfare activities, and made contributions to the fight against pandemic, community development, disaster relief, poverty alleviation, education, health care, culture and sports in Indonesia, it said.

At the release ceremony, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan thanked Chinese companies for fulfilling social responsibilities and contributing to Indonesia's economic and social development.

In recent years, the two countries have synergized the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Maritime Fulcrum, and such cooperation has yielded practical results, the minister said.

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang said the report demonstrated to the Indonesian public that Chinese companies have been fulfilling their social responsibilities, expressing his hope that the Indonesian public could learn more about stories of Chinese companies in Indonesia.

China is Indonesia's largest trading partner. According to China's statistics, bilateral trade surpassed 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. Investment cooperation between the two countries covers such areas as agriculture, energy, finance and manufacturing.

