Chinese FM meets Indonesian ministers

Xinhua) 09:51, July 27, 2022

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday, who are accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his visit to China.

Wang said that President Widodo is the first head of state China hosts after the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which speaks volumes about the mutual trust and friendship between President Xi Jinping and President Widodo, and the great importance China attaches to China-Indonesia relations.

China supports Indonesia's G20 Presidency and Indonesian ASEAN chairmanship next year, and welcomes Indonesia's continued active participation in "BRICS Plus" cooperation, Wang said.

Luhut and Retno said that the Indonesian side hopes to take President Widodo's visit as an opportunity to further enhance bilateral relations and deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.

