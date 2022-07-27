Chinese FM meets Indonesian ministers
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday, who are accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his visit to China.
Wang said that President Widodo is the first head of state China hosts after the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which speaks volumes about the mutual trust and friendship between President Xi Jinping and President Widodo, and the great importance China attaches to China-Indonesia relations.
China supports Indonesia's G20 Presidency and Indonesian ASEAN chairmanship next year, and welcomes Indonesia's continued active participation in "BRICS Plus" cooperation, Wang said.
Luhut and Retno said that the Indonesian side hopes to take President Widodo's visit as an opportunity to further enhance bilateral relations and deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Joint Press Statement on the Bilateral Meeting between President of the People's Republic of China and President of the Republic of Indonesia
- Chinese, Indonesian presidents pledge joint efforts to build community with shared future
- China, Indonesia vow to safeguard peace, stability in East Asia
- Chinese, Indonesian presidents hold phone talks
- Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone talks
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.