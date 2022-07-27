Peng Liyuan meets with Indonesian first lady

Xinhua) 10:06, July 27, 2022

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo watch musical performances by students and teachers of the China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday met with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Peng warmly welcomed Iriana, who is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his visit to China, and they both recalled happy memories of their previous meetings.

Peng said that as important neighbors, the Chinese and Indonesian peoples have enjoyed a friendship with a long history. She said both countries have witnessed robust people-to-people exchanges in recent years, and Indonesia is the second most popular tourist destination for Chinese tourists.

Iriana said she was delighted to see old friends in Beijing, and thanked President Xi and Peng for their hospitality. She welcomed more Chinese tourists to visit Indonesia and said she hopes for a lasting friendship between Indonesia and China.

Peng and Iriana watched musical performances by students and teachers of the China Conservatory of Music. Peng talked about the history and techniques of traditional Chinese musical instruments.

Fascinated by the performances, Iriana said that she was deeply touched to hear the young Chinese artists play Indonesian music.

Peng said that music knows no borders, links hearts and passes on friendship. She expressed the hope that cultural exchanges will play a greater role in enhancing the friendship between the two countries.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)