Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to ensure winter heating
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng speaks at a telephone conference on securing the nation's energy supply and ensuring heating this winter, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called for efforts to secure the nation's energy supply and ensure heating this winter at a telephone conference on Friday.
Thanks to concerted efforts made by relevant departments, the country has a sound foundation for ensuring sufficient energy supply and keeping energy prices stable this winter, Han said.
To keep energy prices stable, he said measures should be taken to ensure the steady production of coal and increase natural gas storage and production, calling for more support from fiscal and financial policies to provide greater relief to enterprises facing difficulties.
Stressing production safety, he also said that saftey inspections should be carried out to defuse potential risks.
Photos
