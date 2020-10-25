Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
Chinese vice premier stresses safe winter heating supply

(Xinhua)    09:44, October 25, 2020

CHINA-HAN ZHENG-WINTER HEATING SUPPLY-TELECONFERENCE (CN)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a video and telephone conference on the winter heating supply in the country's northern regions on Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Saturday stressed efforts to ensure the people will be kept warm and safe in winter.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a video and telephone conference on the winter heating supply in the country's northern regions.

Relevant authorities and enterprises should view their responsibilities in a problem-oriented manner to ensure the smooth operation of the country's new supply mechanisms, Han said.

The steady supply of resources should be maintained, with measures to ensure steady production in domestic gas fields, he said, also urging efforts to give full play to the gas storage system.

To ensure safe heating supply, more should be done to conduct inspections on the production safety of oil and gas facilities and strengthen security management, Han added. 

