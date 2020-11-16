Winter heating season starts in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese capital city of Beijing on Sunday officially kicked off the winter heating season with centralized heating coverage reaching 895 million square meters, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management.

Among the total, the residential heating area is about 628 million square meters.

A test run of the heating supply started on Nov. 7 in the city, when 3,360 heating boilers in residential areas were fueled, with an operation rate of 99.97 percent, higher than that from the same period last year, according to the commission.

The municipal heating service has conducted household visits to check heating conditions. Residents can file complaints to the city's heating service hotline when their indoor temperatures fail to meet 18 degrees Celsius with the centralized heating supply.