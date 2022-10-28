Chinese medical team to Tunisia holds free clinic at local university

October 28, 2022

TUNIS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 26th batch of Chinese medical team to Tunisia on Thursday put on a free clinic here at the University of Carthage.

Acupuncturists from the medical team offered the clinic service, which was warmly welcomed by teachers and students. Many of them said that it was their first time trying acupuncture and they felt amazing.

Fati Hosny, vice director of university's higher institute of language of Tunis, said that many Tunisians have received Chinese medical treatments during the event, including acupuncture and moxibustion, which greatly relieved their aches and pains.

Xu Chuyang, head of the Chinese medical team, said that in a mere ten months, his team has treated tens of thousands of patients in Tunisia, voicing hope that Tunisian students will like Chinese culture and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

The free clinic was jointly organized by the medical team and the Confucius Institute at the university.

China has been sending medical teams to Tunisia since 1973, including doctors in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and acupuncture.

