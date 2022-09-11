China-aided sports, cultural center handed over to Tunisia

Xinhua) 15:32, September 11, 2022

TUNIS, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided Ben Arous Sports and Cultural Center for Youth has been delivered in northeastern Tunisia, said a local official who oversees the project.

Nizar Zoghlami, project supervisor at the Tunisian Ministry of Equipment, made the announcement on Friday at a handover ceremony in the Ben Arous Province, adding the center will be opened to the public soon and bring a lot of happiness to Tunisians.

"The Chinese staff overcame many unexpected difficulties during the construction, especially under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he noted.

Naoufel Bel Haj Rhouma, director of the Infrastructure Department of the Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports, extended his ministry's gratitude to the Chinese side.

"The Chinese construction personnel are reliable and responsible to complete the program on time," Rhouma said.

The China Machinery Industry Construction Group has been in charge of building the project which covers a total area of 15,500 square meters.

The center has amenities that include a multidisciplinary swimming pool, an amphitheater, an indoor training room, a bowling alley, outdoor basketball courts, mini-football courts, tennis courts, and a skating park, in addition to the dormitories for athletes.

