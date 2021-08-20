Tunisian FM stresses cooperation with China as China-Arab expo starts

Xinhua) 08:59, August 20, 2021

TUNIS, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi on Thursday highlighted the importance of cooperating with China as the 5th China-Arab States Expo kicked off.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the expo, Jerandi highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between China and the Arab countries under the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Jerandi spoke of his country's aspiration to host the first Arab-Chinese ministerial meeting in tourism sector in 2022. He also proposed to create an Arab-Chinese observatory for sustainable tourism and green economy.

On the domestic situation of Tunisia, Jerandi conveyed a message of reassurance from Tunisian President Kais Saied to Tunisia's friends and partners, pledging its full commitment to guarantee fundamental rights and freedom within the framework of respecting constitutional institutions and rule of law.

The fifth China-Arab States Expo, scheduled from Aug. 19 to 22 in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, features trade fairs and forums on digital economy, clean energy, water resource, modern agriculture, green food, cross-border e-commerce and tourism cooperation.

More than 1,000 Chinese and overseas enterprises have registered as exhibitors for offline and virtual events at the expo.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)