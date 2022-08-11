China-aided sports, cultural center in Tunisia to be delivered soon

Xinhua) 09:03, August 11, 2022

TUNIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided Ben Arous Sports and Cultural Center for Youth in northeastern Tunisia will be delivered to Tunisian authorities within a month, Tunisian Sports and Youth Minister Kamel Deguiche has said.

Deguiche made the remarks during a field visit to the center in the Ben Arous province on Tuesday, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo.

"This project, carried out with the assistance of the Chinese government, will be delivered to the local authorities within a maximum period of one month," the minister told Xinhua.

"China has proven once again that it sticks to its words, in addition to its professionalism and seriousness in completing the project," he added.

Deguiche said that this project, which constitutes "a valuable asset" for Tunisian youth, showcases the strong links between Tunisia and China.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador stressed that this is "another exemplary cooperation between our two countries."

Zhang also praised the efforts made by the China Machinery Industry Construction Group, which is in charge of the project's construction.

He noted that the company has overcome significant difficulties during the construction process, including the discovery of a Roman archaeological site in the beginning and two suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, which covers a total area of 15,500 square meters, includes a multidisciplinary swimming pool, an amphitheater, an indoor training room, a bowling alley, outdoor basketball courts, mini-football courts, tennis courts and a skating park, in addition to the dormitories for athletes.

