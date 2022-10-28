Work progresses on Chinese-built wind farm in BiH
SARAJEVO, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The first of the planned 20 turbines at the Ivovik wind farm has been assembled, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) said on Thursday.
The wind farm near Livno, 190 km west of Sarajevo, is the first major Chinese direct investment in BiH, FIPA said in a press release. So far, Chinese companies have participated as contractors in infrastructure projects in BiH.
Xiao Xin, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ivovik wind farm, a subsidiary of PowerChina Resources Ltd., said that the wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 84 megawatts and that the project is worth 133 million euros (132.65 million U.S. dollars).
So far, the Ve Ivovik company has invested 22 million euros and hired 60 workers from BiH, Xiao said, adding that up to a hundred local workers will eventually be employed at the site.
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Fan of Sichuan hot pot, tech chief of BiH power plant has soft spot for China
- China calls for avoiding imposing external solutions on BiH issue
- Chinese companies start reconstruction of tram tracks in Bosnian capital
- Over 143,000 BiH citizens receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- Interview: China's approach right way towards building trust among nations, says BiH leader
- BiH dairy producers look forward to entering Chinese market
- Interview: BiH expecting to export dairy products to China to promote development, says trade minister
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.